Frankie Boyle to tour Scotland with stand-up show

7th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The comic’s gigs will accompany upcoming series Frankie Boyle’s Tour Of Scotland.

Frankie Boyle

Frankie Boyle is to tour his native Scotland for the first time in more than 10 years.

The comedian and writer’s new shows will accompany his upcoming BBC show Frankie Boyle’s Tour Of Scotland, and will take place from late August to early October.

He will take his stand-up show, described as an outlet to “offload his mounting sense of horror”, to Ayr, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Oban, Glasgow and Dundee.

Boyle said: “I’m looking forward to touring Scotland properly for the first time in over a decade.

“In a lot of farther-flung places in Scotland people are guarded at first, but as soon as they get to know you they really hate you.”

Frankie Boyle
Frankie Boyle will tour Scotland for his new show (handout/PA)

The show will include some of the highlights from his recent Prometheus albums.

Boyle’s previous stand-up tours include his Morons, I Can Heal You show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2007, and his I Would Happily Punch Every One Of You In The Face tour in 2010.

The often-controversial comic is best known for his BBC Two show New World Order, Channel 4’s Tramadol Nights and numerous appearances on BBC panel programme Mock The Week.

Last year he travelled to Russia to explore the myths and stereotypes surrounding the country before it hosted the World Cup for a BBC Two programme.

Tickets for Frankie Boyle: Full Power are available now.

