James Cracknell signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

James Cracknell has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing – and apologised to his children for any “embarrassment”.

The double Olympic gold medallist, 47, is the latest signing for the BBC One dancing show.

He signed up after splitting from his wife, television presenter Beverley Turner.

Strictly 2019 just got even more oarsome! Say hello to Olympic rower @jamescracknell! 🥇https://t.co/smJWIBMJ39 pic.twitter.com/dIJroXyr0N — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 7, 2019

The father-of-three said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of Strictly this year.

“Having spent so many years mucking around in a rowing boat with big men in tight lycra, it’s time I learned a new skill.

“I need to apologise to my kids in advance for the embarrassment.”

Cracknell won rowing gold medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, and earlier this year became the oldest university boat race winner.

The line-up this year includes former football star Alex Scott, Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage and Paralympic champion Will Bayley.

