Charli XCX clarifies comments about Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour

She said performing on Swift’s tour felt like she was ‘getting up on stage and waving to five-year-olds’.

Charli XCX has clarified her comments about opening for Taylor Swift on the Reputation world tour following a backlash from the US pop superstar’s fans.

British singer Charli provoked anger on social media after saying performing on Swift’s tour felt like “I was getting up on stage and waving to five-year-olds”.

Fans of Swift criticised Charli, bombarding her with messages on Twitter and Instagram.

Cambridge-born Charli, 27, has now responded, saying there is “no shade and only love here”.

In a statement released on Twitter, she said: “A few people on the internet have taken something I said out of context and I want to clarify there is absolutely no shade and only love here.

“As I say in the article and have said many times before, I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her.

“She’s one of the biggest artists of my generation and the reputation tour was one of the biggest tours in history.”

Charli, who rose to fame following her 2013 collaboration with Icona Pop titled I Love It, said her answers in the interview were “boiled down into one kind of weird sentence”.

She said she had explained that before joining Swift for her Reputation stadium tour she had been playing adult-only clubs, adding: “So to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy.”

Charli added: “More so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform for a new audience.”

