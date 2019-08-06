Boardmasters music festival cancelled due to weather warnings

6th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The event had been due to take place in Cornwall this weekend.

Boardmasters music festival has been cancelled due to warnings of severe weather conditions, organisers said.

The three-day event, due to be headlined by the Wu-Tang Clan, Florence And The Machine and Foals, was to take place in Cornwall this weekend.

However, organisers pulled the plug after the Met Office warned of wild weather, including heavy rain and high winds.

In a statement, the festival said the decision to cancel was made after speaking with police and independent safety advisers.

The statement said: “The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time.”

Refund information will be shared “as soon as possible”, organisers said.

They added: “We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Boardmasters as much as we were.”

Boardmasters, a live music and surfing festival, usually takes place every year in and around the town of Newquay.

It can trace its heritage back to 1981.

Other acts who had been set to perform this weekend included Razorlight, Dizzee Rascal and Jorja Smith.

© Press Association 2019

