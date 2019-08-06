Disney results miss expectations

6th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The news came despite the runaway success of Avengers: Endgame.

Stock Oxford Street

Disney has revealed its net income fell 39% in the latest quarter, missing Wall Street expectations.

The US media giant posted third-quarter net income of 1.76 billion US dollars (£1.45 billion), down from 2.92 billion dollars (£2.4 billion) a year ago, with the runaway success of box office hit Avengers: Endgame failing to offset the cost of its investment in its ESPN Plus and Disney Plus streaming services.

Excluding one-time items, net income totalled 1.35 dollars per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected net income of 1.72 dollars per share.

Shares fell by 3% in aftermarket trading.

Revenue rose 33% to 20.2 billion dollars (£16.6 billion), short of the 21.4 billion dollars (£17.59 billion) analysts expected.

© Press Association 2019

