Who is Strictly Come Dancing signing Dev Griffin?

He began his career in TV before moving into radio and quickly climbed the ranks.

Strictly Come Dancing signing Dev Griffin co-hosts an afternoon show on BBC Radio 1.

But he began his career in TV when Griffin and a childhood friend piloted for a new children’s programme.

He later landed his own Saturday show on BBC Radio 1Xtra, before moving to Radio 1.

He knows his way around the decks, but how about the dance floor? @BBCR1's Dev Griffin @dev_101 is our next #Strictly celeb! https://t.co/151krnFEM2 🎧 pic.twitter.com/7MYZG63q3q — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 6, 2019

The 34-year-old currently co-hosts the 1pm to 4pm afternoon show, from Friday to Sunday, with Alice Levine.

Griffin got through to the final of Celebrity MasterChef in 2017, when his “posh and healthy” take on frozen crispy pancakes were a hit with the judges.

He later appeared on Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins For Stand Up To Cancer but dropped out in the early stages of the gruelling contest.

Born in Hackney, Griffin is close friends with fellow presenter Reggie Yates.

The pair met at the Anna Scher Theatre School in Islington, north London, and went on to DJ together in locations including Ayia Napa and Cyprus.

Griffin has also hosted the Bafta TV Awards, covering the red carpet and backstage.

He is the 13th star to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

The line-up includes football star Alex Scott, Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage and Paralympic champion Will Bayley.

© Press Association 2019