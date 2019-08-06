Steve Coogan to receive Bafta Los Angeles award for excellence in comedy

The Alan Partridge star has been praised for mastering ‘the art of making people laugh’ and for his global appeal.

Steve Coogan will be honoured by Bafta Los Angeles with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia award for excellence in comedy later this year.

The ceremony, which celebrates British talent and Hollywood stars with a connection to the UK film industry, will recognise Coogan for his long career and his mastery of “the art of making people laugh”.

The British actor and comedian, 53, is best known for his character Alan Partridge, the hapless broadcaster who has entertained audiences since he was created in 1991 by Coogan and Armando Iannucci.

We are delighted to announce that Steve Coogan will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy presented by @JaguarUSA @LandRoverUSA at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards. Catch the #Britannias ceremony on @BritBox_US on October 25! pic.twitter.com/p33FSGOS8p — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) August 6, 2019

The socially inept presenter has appeared in a number of TV series, including sitcom I’m Alan Partridge and the recent revival This Time With Alan Partridge, and the 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

Coogan has also starred in films such as Stan And Ollie and Holmes And Watson, as well as the Bafta-winning Philomena, which he wrote and produced.

A statement from Bafta Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said: “Throughout his three-decade career, Coogan has mastered the art of making people laugh and continues to entertain audiences with his brilliant portrayal of comedic characters.

“His most popular creation – the politically incorrect media personality, Alan Partridge – garnered him worldwide recognition as one of the greatest TV characters.

“Coogan’s countless achievements make him an incredibly deserving recipient of this year’s Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy. We look forward to honouring him in October.”

Bafta Los Angeles said the award recognises “talent whose popularity and cultural impact exemplifies the uniquely transcendent quality of excellent comedy”.

Previous winners of the comedy accolade include Ben Stiller, Betty White, Amy Schumer, Sacha Baron Cohen and Ricky Gervais.

Coogan joins previously announced honourees Jane Fonda and Jackie Chan, who will receive prizes at the event on October 25.

Fonda will be awarded the Stanley Kubrick Britannia award for excellence in film gong, and Chan the Albert R Broccoli Britannia award for worldwide contribution to entertainment prize.

