Ben Foden marries again a year after divorce from Una Healy

6th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The rugby player said he and new wife Jackie had decided to tie the knot after two weeks of dating.

Rugby player Ben Foden has married again – deciding to tie the knot after two weeks of dating.

Foden, 34, broke the news on social media and told fans that he had received the blessing of his ex-wife Una Healy.

He and the former Saturdays star were married for six years and have two children together, but parted ways a year ago.

 
 
 
 
 
This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another. The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait? ????????‍?? The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing. Life is short and you only get one and it’s worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I’ve ever come across – she’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on. ???? She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her. My heart is full and I honestly couldn’t be happier, so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down go ahead. My life is great and I hope you all will one day feel happiness like i feel while I write this caption. I love you @snackyjax I can’t wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn’t be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden. (BTW the witness is Jackie’s sister @leila.bela thanks you too hun for being a legend) #Love

In a lengthy post on Instagram Foden said he expected people to say he and his new girlfriend Jackie were “mad or crazy or even fools” for deciding to marry after two weeks.

However, he asked his 100,000 followers: “Why wait?”

Foden also shared a picture of Jackie kissing him from Nantucket in Massachusetts.

He described the last year as “by far my toughest and most turbulent” and said he expected many people to think he was a “bad person”.

However, he added: “But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes into your life, why would I wait?”

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 – London
Saturdays star Una Healy (Steve Parsons/PA)

He continued: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.

“Life is short and you only get one and it’s worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I’ve ever come across – she’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on.”

He continued by saying that Jackie would be “a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg”, adding that his new wife’s sister had been the witness at their ceremony.

Healy and Foden married in Ireland in 2012 after four years of dating.

They welcomed daughter Aoife shortly before they got married, and son Tadhg in 2015.



