Love Island winners Amber and Greg not an ‘official’ couple yet

Amber said her partner has not asked her to be his girlfriend.

Love Island’s Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have said they are not yet an “official” couple, despite winning the series.

Amber and Greg scooped the £50,000 prize together in the dating show’s finale last week, but said they have not been an item for long enough to put a label on it.

Amber told ITV’s Loose Women that they are “exclusively dating but we’re not official yet”, adding that Greg “hasn’t asked us yet”.

"I do feel like I've grown quite a lot and I feel like with everything that happened it made us appreciate Greg a lot more."

Joining her on the TV show, Greg said: “We only met each other for the first time on July 15.”

The Irish rugby player added: “We’re definitely going in the right direction. I can definitely see us getting there.

“She needs to meet my friends and family. She hasn’t met any of my friends yet.”

Newcastle-based beauty therapist Amber, who was one of the original contestants in this year’s Love Island, spent the first half of her time in the villa with Michael Griffiths, who later left her for newcomer Joanna Chimonides.

Greg went into the programme two weeks before the series ended and quickly struck up a relationship with Amber.

Amber said she felt she matured during her time in the villa, and that she was “quite harsh” at the start.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

“I knew exactly what I wanted and I wasn’t settling for anything less,” she said.

“I got a bit of a reality check, quickly. I feel like I’ve grown quite a lot. With everything that’s happened it made us appreciate Greg more.”

The reality TV stars have also said they do not feel there is too much of a pressure on their relationship as they are in the public eye.

Amber said: “I can see how it could put pressure on it, but I feel we get on so well and things are going so well, it doesn’t feel pressured to do that, we just are, we get on really well.

“Things are going well naturally.”

