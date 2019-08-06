Love Island’s Tommy calls Anton ‘childish’ over Molly-Mae row

The boxer said there is ‘tension’ between his partner and his friend.

Love Island’s Tommy Fury has called his co-star Anton Danyluk “childish” for unfollowing his partner Molly-Mae Hague on Instagram.

Anton and Molly-Mae had an awkward encounter during Sunday’s live reunion programme when he admitted unfollowing her.

Anton, who came fifth in the series, said the person running his Instagram while he was in the villa had followed her but that he did not feel they were close friends and “never had any chats”, so decided to unfollow her.

He defended his actions when asked by host Caroline Flack, and Molly-Mae said she was surprised as she had considered him a friend.

Tommy also said he was surprised because he thought they were all friends.

He told Capital Breakfast: “I honestly couldn’t see it, I thought them two were friends because obviously we’ve been on this whole experience together so I thought everybody would be friends.”

Former islander Maura Higgins, who joined Tommy on the radio show, said: “I never noticed that myself either, everyone spoke, everyone got on.”

Tommy said there was “just a little bit of tension” between Anton and Molly-Mae at the reunion, “purely off what Anton said and about all the unfollowing stuff and all that”.

He added: “I think it’s a bit childish because we’re all good friends here and there’s no need for any bad blood and on mine and Molly’s part, there’s no bad blood, we wish him all the best.”

Boxer Tommy has also addressed rumours that he and his older brother Tyson Fury are planning a reality series.

He said: “No, I think certain things just get picked up and thrown into context. I think we’re both a bit too busy but if he wants to, we certainly can!”

Tommy and Molly-Mae came second in the Love Island final last week, losing to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

