Who is Strictly Come Dancing contestant Alex Scott?

The former footballer and TV pundit is looking forward to the glamour of Strictly.

Retired footballer Alex Scott will see if her fancy footwork on the pitch can translate to a cha cha cha and an impressive tango when she takes on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Arsenal captain and England player, 34, is the 12th celebrity confirmed for this year’s line-up.

The stakes will be high for the sports star as she already has previous experience on the dance floor having won the Sports Relief Strictly Come Dancing special last year alongside professional Pasha Kovalev.

Over the years, Scott has become a leading force for women in sport – she received an MBE for services to football in 2017 and last year was a pundit for the World Cup.

Scott signed with Arsenal at the age of eight, remaining with the team for the majority of her career.

She was a key part of the club achieving a domestic double of the FA Women’s Cup and the FA Women’s Premier League in the 2005-2006 season, and later became the team’s captain for the 2014-2015 season.

She played internationally at the U19 and U21 levels for England making her full debut in 2004, and played in the UEFA Women’s Championships from 2005 until 2017.

Scott, who was part of the Great Britain squad for the London 2012 Olympics, retired from international football in 2017 with 140 caps.

Since stepping away from the pitch, Scott has enjoyed a successful broadcasting career and is now a regular face on BBC Sport’s football presenting team, appearing on Match of The Day, as well as on Sky Sports.

Arsenal’s Alex Scott holds the trophy and celebrates after winning the SSE Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Last August she made history as the first female Sky pundit on a Sky Sports Super Sunday and she also joined the BBC World Cup commentary line-up.

In 2016, Scott took part in Bear Grylls: Mission Survive programme, which she went on to win.

The sports star started the Alex Scott Academy in 2011 in partnership with Kingston College and Puma for female footballers between the ages of 16 and 19.

Despite her many triumphs, sporting and otherwise, Scott has told of her fears over joining the Strictly line-up.

She said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I’m finally going to be part of it.

“I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time … The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!”

