Louise Redknapp and MNEK on the bill for Get Loud

Louise Redknapp has said she is thrilled to be taking part in a gig in aid of a music therapy charity, as her own return to music has been so “cathartic”.

The singer is on the bill for Get Loud – a set of 12 shows that take place at various UK venues on one night in aid of Nordoff Robbins.

MNEK and Scouting For Girls are also among the line-up.

MNEK (Ian West/PA)

Redknapp said: “I am thrilled to be part of the 2019 Get Loud line-up.

“Having recently come back to my own music, I know how cathartic that experience of reconnection has been, so to support a charity which uses music to connect with people facing so many challenges in life is really important to me.”

Get Loud 2019 takes place on September 25 and will see 12 artists performing at the same time in 12 venues in locations including London, Glasgow, Brighton and Birmingham.

Redknapp will perform at Omeara in London, while MNEK will perform at XOYO in Shoreditch. Scouting For Girls will play one of the smallest shows of their career at Trinity in Harrow.

MNEK said he was “honoured” to be involved.

“It’s not every day you get to feature on such a diverse bill!” he said.

“Diversity is so key, and Nordoff Robbins embrace that every day. Their beneficiaries are so diverse just like the music they make with each of them.

“It’s all about the personal journey with music and what it can do for you on a profound and deep level. That is what this charity’s work is all about and exactly why I’m honoured to be involved in this year’s campaign.”

Scouting For Girls said they were thrilled to be returning to where it all started for them.

Scouting For Girls (Ian West/PA)

“We grew up round the corner and went to the indie disco on the weekend,” they said.

“When we started the band we played there, and only there, every month for about a year (it was our Hamburg!)

“We started with about 30 of our mates and by the end of the year we were selling it out with queues down the road, and Greg’s (Churchouse) mum taking the money on the door!

“Since getting a record deal we’ve been back a few times but have never done a proper show until now! It’s with enormous pleasure that we’ll be going back to the Trinity in aid of Nordoff Robbins.”

Other acts taking part include Frank Turner, Sigala, Al Murray’s band Fat Cops, Akala, 10cc, Hollie Cook, Skindred, Reef and Nazareth.

Nordoff Robbins is the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity. It celebrates the connection and joy music can bring to those with life-limiting illnesses, physical disabilities or emotional challenges.

Chief executive Julie Whelan said: “Our Get Loud campaign gives us the chance to highlight the way in which music can truly enrich the lives of people facing some very difficult challenges, and promote the work we are doing in communities right across the UK.

“We thank all of our Get Loud artists for joining us this year – together, we look forward to celebrating the work of Nordoff Robbins and promoting the incredible power of music.”

Tickets will cost £10 and go on sale via GetLoud.org.uk on August 9, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

