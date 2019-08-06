David Walliams wishes ‘first crush’ Dame Barbara Windsor a happy birthday

6th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actress has been making headlines by urging Boris Johnson to ‘tackle’ the dementia care crisis.

Thanksgiving Service for Ronnie Corbett

David Walliams has wished his “first crush” Dame Barbara Windsor a happy birthday.

The actress has been making headlines by urging new Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “tackle” the dementia care crisis.

But the former EastEnders and Carry On star is also celebrating her 82nd birthday.

Britain’s Got Talent judge and children’s author Walliams posted a picture of the pair embracing and wrote on Twitter: “Happy 82nd birthday beautiful Barbara.

“You were my first crush as a child as I watched every ‘Carry On…’ film a hundred times and would blush every time you appeared on screen.

“I loved you then and I love you now.”

Dame Barbara, who played Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

She and husband Scott Mitchell released an open letter calling on Mr Johnson to take action to help people who are “facing a constant battle to get what they need”.

Urging the public to sign it before it is delivered to 10 Downing Street in September, they said it is “time to end the battle people with dementia and their families are facing across the country”.

They have taken up roles as ambassadors of the charity Alzheimer’s Society.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

R Kelly accused of soliciting 17-year-old girl
R Kelly accused of soliciting 17-year-old girl

Myleene Klass announces birth of third child
Myleene Klass announces birth of third child

Jamie Laing joins Will Bayley and Michelle Visage on Strictly line-up

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Paul Hollywood speaks out after split: I don’t play games

Paul Hollywood speaks out after split: I don’t play games
Opticians say more than 40% of kids require glasses: Here’s how to tell if it’s time for an eye test

Opticians say more than 40% of kids require glasses: Here’s how to tell if it’s time for an eye test
Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far
Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video