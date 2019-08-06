David Walliams wishes ‘first crush’ Dame Barbara Windsor a happy birthday

The actress has been making headlines by urging Boris Johnson to ‘tackle’ the dementia care crisis.

David Walliams has wished his “first crush” Dame Barbara Windsor a happy birthday.

The actress has been making headlines by urging new Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “tackle” the dementia care crisis.

But the former EastEnders and Carry On star is also celebrating her 82nd birthday.

Britain’s Got Talent judge and children’s author Walliams posted a picture of the pair embracing and wrote on Twitter: “Happy 82nd birthday beautiful Barbara.

Happy 82nd birthday beautiful Barbara. You were my first crush as a child as I watched every ‘Carry On…’ film a hundred times & would blush every time you appeared on screen. I loved you then & I love you now. pic.twitter.com/uJpdvE7d9S — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) August 6, 2019

“You were my first crush as a child as I watched every ‘Carry On…’ film a hundred times and would blush every time you appeared on screen.

“I loved you then and I love you now.”

Dame Barbara, who played Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

She and husband Scott Mitchell released an open letter calling on Mr Johnson to take action to help people who are “facing a constant battle to get what they need”.

Urging the public to sign it before it is delivered to 10 Downing Street in September, they said it is “time to end the battle people with dementia and their families are facing across the country”.

They have taken up roles as ambassadors of the charity Alzheimer’s Society.

