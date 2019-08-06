The Simpsons composer files age discrimination lawsuit

6th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Alf Clausen has sued over his dismissal from the popular television series.

The Simpsons visit Ireland

The long-time composer of The Simpsons has sued over his dismissal from the series, saying he was discriminated against because of his age and a perceived disability.

The lawsuit filed by Alf Clausen in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday for age discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation comes nearly two years after Clausen says he was fired from composing and conducting all music for The Simpsons.

The 78-year-old’s lawsuit says he was told that he was being replaced because the series was “taking the music in a different direction”.

No other details were included.

The long-running animated series debuted in 1989. Its 31st season is scheduled to premiere in the US in September.

A message seeking comment from a representative for the show was not immediately returned.

© Press Association 2019

