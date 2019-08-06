Gabby Logan: New series shows footballers in different light

Logan is hosting the Amazon Prime show with Peter Crouch and John Bishop.

Gabby Logan has said it irks her when people make “sweeping generalisations” about footballers and that her new programme will allow her to show them in a different light.

The presenter is hosting Amazon Prime’s new studio entertainment show Back Of The Net with former England striker Peter Crouch and comedian John Bishop.

The show will see the trio joined by a live studio audience, plus celebrity guests, as they go over the latest matches and chat to some of the sport’s greatest names.

Logan said she hopes it shows that there is “a lot more than meets the eye” with many players.

She said: “I always got annoyed when people have said to me, ‘You work with footballers, they’re really boring.’

“I’ve always been quite defensive.

“That’s like saying every one in China is boring or Australia is kind.

“Making huge sweeping generalisations about a whole industry.”

“I’ve seen for myself that’s not the case, people are interested in all kinds of different things,” she added.

“Peter is unusual as a human being in that he’s a brilliant raconteur. Not everybody is, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye with a lot of footballers.

“So for me it’s a joy to be able to give that kind of platform, show them in a different light.”

Back Of The Net launches on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, August 13.

