Michael Buerk: Leave obese people alone â€“ theyâ€™re weak, not ill

6th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The BBC broadcaster said that he believes obesity should not be classified as a disease.

Michael Buerk

Veteran broadcaster Michael Buerk has said that obese people should be given the choice to indulge if they wish, and that they are “weak, not ill”.

The BBC presenter said that those who are obese may be making a “selfless sacrifice” to stop the country being overpopulated if they die a decade earlier than the rest of the population.

Buerk wrote in the Radio Times magazine that he does not believe obesity should be classed as a disease in a bid to encourage people to seek treatment and to “reduce the stigma (of) fatness”, adding that “you’re fat because you eat too much”.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star queried Public Health England’s claim that overweight and obesity-related ill-health costs the NHS £6.1 billion a year.

He said: “Who can calculate how much an obese person would have cost if they were slim?

“How much would he or she cost if, instead of keeling over with a heart attack at 52, they live to a ripe, dementia-ridden old age, requiring decades of expensive care? (In any case, VAT on takeaways, confectionery and fizzy drinks more than covers it.)”

He added that the “freedom to make bad choices is what personal autonomy, indeed democracy, is all about”, and asked “who is to say longevity is the ultimate goal in life?”.

Buerk said: “Let us positively reframe the argument.

“The obese will die a decade earlier than the rest of us; see it as a selfless sacrifice in the fight against demographic imbalance, overpopulation and climate change.

“Give them the facts to make informed decisions, by all means, ‘nudge’ all you like, but in the end – leave couch potatoes alone. They’re weak, not ill.”

The NHS estimates that almost a third of adults in the UK are obese, and that one in five children aged 10 to 11 are obese.

– Radio Times magazine is out now.

Love Islandâ€™s Amber says she may move to Ireland to be with Greg

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Opticians say more than 40% of kids require glasses: Hereâ€™s how to tell if itâ€™s time for an eye test

R Kelly accused of soliciting 17-year-old girl

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far

Love Island contestants back together for reunion show

Simon Curtis: I miss human drama in cinema

