Judge rejects Weinstein appeal bid over sex trafficking charge

5th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

A judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s effort to get a federal appeals court to quickly decide whether sex trafficking claims can legally be brought against him.US District Judge Alison Nathan refused to let Weinstein’s lawyers immediately appeal against a ruling saying he could be sued using laws prohibiting sex trafficking. The written decision was consistent …

Harvey Weinstein allegations

A judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s effort to get a federal appeals court to quickly decide whether sex trafficking claims can legally be brought against him.

US District Judge Alison Nathan refused to let Weinstein’s lawyers immediately appeal against a ruling saying he could be sued using laws prohibiting sex trafficking.

The written decision was consistent with rulings by other judges on the issue.

The ruling pertained to a civil lawsuit filed in autumn 2017 by actress Kadian Noble. She alleged Weinstein molested her after encouraging her to meet him in a Cannes hotel room in 2014 to watch her demo reel.

Weinstein denies wrongdoing and has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct.

