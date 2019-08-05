EastEnders fans fear for Phil’s safety as Ben threatens him in hospital

Phil is in a medically induced coma after being hit with a wrench.

EastEnders fans were left fearing for Phil Mitchell after his son appeared to try to kill him in hospital.

Phil (Steve McFadden) is in a medically induced coma after Stacey (Lacey Turner) struck him over the head with a wrench in an episode last week.

In the latest instalment of the BBC soap, Phil’s son Ben (Max Bowden) – who recently discovered he had been written out of his dad’s will – visits him in hospital.

He grabs one of Phil’s breathing tubes and mutters: “Everyone thinks I did this to you. So why don’t I just finish the job?”

Many fans posted messages on social media after the dramatic scene, saying they were scared for Phil’s safety.

“Is Ben going to do a Max Branning and hold the tubes to kill off Phil?” asked one person on Twitter.

“I’m NoT coping if Phil Mitchell dies he’s the love of my life,” warned another.

One person urged: “Ben, the devil is ready to kill dad Phil, #Eastenders do something.”

Some even said they would stop tuning in if Phil dies.

“#Eastenders #boycott I will stop watching EastEnders if Phil dies spread the word people!!” one person tweeted.

“I swear if #PhilMitchell dies I WILL boycott @bbceastenders #EastEnders,” insisted another.

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

