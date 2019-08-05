Megan Barton Hanson shocks Jack Fincham with girlfriend announcement

The reality star said she wants to see what it’s like to date a girl.

Megan Barton Hanson gives fellow Love Island star Jack Fincham a shock when she announces that she is looking for a girlfriend on Celebs Go Dating.

The seventh series of the celebrity dating show starts on E4 tonight, with both former Islanders taking part.

Barton Hanson found love with Wes Nelson in the villa, while Fincham won the 2018 show with Dani Dyer, but both relationships have since ended.

“I feel like I’ve got to the stage in my life where I’ve got rid of all my past and now I feel like I’ve got a clean slate,” Barton Hanson says on Celebs Go Dating.

“I just want to find someone whether it’s a girl or a guy, someone who I can just connect with and enjoy life with.

“I’ve slept with girls but it’s never been more serious than just sleeping with them, it’s just been one-night stands.

“I want to see what it’s like dating a girl, I think we could be more compatible than it is with a guy.”

Her announcement stuns Fincham, who replies: “Corr, that’s news to me!

“I had no idea Megan was into boys and girls!”

Celebs Go Dating, which started in 2016, sees matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson and life coach Anna Williamson attempt to match the famous singletons with members of the public in order to strike up a romance.

Tom Read Wilson, who holds the job title of junior client coordinator, will once again be on hand to make sure the Celebrity Dating Agency is ready for its guests.

Other stars taking part include Blue singer Lee Ryan, Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, The Only Way Is Essex’s Lauren Goodger and writer Lady Colin Campbell.

The seventh series launches tonight at 9pm on E4.

© Press Association 2019