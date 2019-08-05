Shannen Doherty: Surreal shooting 90210 reboot without Luke Perry

The actress will also appear on Perry’s show, Riverdale.

Shannen Doherty has said it was “surreal” to film the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot without Luke Perry, but that it felt like the right way to honour him.

Perry died aged 52 in March, five days after suffering a stroke.

Doherty had not signed up for the 90210 reboot when Perry died, but later agreed to do it. She and Perry played on-off couple Brenda and Dylan in the 90s series.

She said on Good Morning America: “It was nothing against the show. I just didn’t want to go back there.

Luke Perry died in March (Anthony Harvey/PA)

“And then Luke passed away and it came back around to me and I just felt like we created so much together on 90210, our characters and our relationship, that love between the two of us… it felt like the right thing to do, to go back and do a show that I know meant so much to him.

“It was surreal, all of us together again and sort of realising that you’re missing a key component, you’re missing some heart.

“Luke was all heart and all humility and beauty and grace and humour and just grounding, earthy human being. So, he was missed sorely for sure.”

The 90210 reboot, with the official title BH90210, will also star Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

Doherty is also set to pay tribute to Perry by appearing in his series, Riverdale.

The actress will guest star in the premiere of the American teen drama’s fourth season, although it is not clear in what role.

She said: “I can tell you that I read the script and I bawled my eyes out.

“I’m so beyond honoured that they asked me to do this and Luke had been wanting me to join Riverdale for a really long time. He like sort of was harassing the producers!

“It’s a beautiful episode that is nothing but a tribute to his character and to Luke himself. And I’m beyond happy and honoured that I got to do this for him.”

