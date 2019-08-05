Mabel on course to beat Drake to this week’s highest new chart entry

5th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The rising British star dropped her highly-anticipated debut LP last week.

Mabel

The debut album from Mabel is on course to have the highest new entry in the charts this week, fending off competition from rapper Drake.

The British singer-songwriter’s High Expectations is currently at number two behind Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project in the mid-week chart update, the Official Charts Company said.

R&B and pop star Mabel, 23, previously only reached number 28 in the album chart with her mixtape Ivy To Roses in 2017, but her two latest singles Don’t Call Me Up and Mad Love – both from High Expectations – have both reached the top 10.

View this post on Instagram

And an album is born!!! Very emotional because today an almost three year long journey has come to an end. First of all I want to say thank you for your patience because without it I wouldn’t have been able to give you this body of work. It took time, many lessons, ups, downs, heartbreak and all of the bits in between to be able to make the project that I’ve always dreamt of making. I need to thank my team especially my manager @radi_dadi who is one hell of a woman and @holskiii_ for the crazy amount of hard work you’ve put in, my record label @polydorrecords, everyone else on my team that has worked tirelessly for the last few years and of course all of the collaborators I love you so much. The album is about self love and confidence and I’ve made it for anyone who’s ever felt like they’re not enough because I know what that feeling is. I hope that listening to this album makes you feel as good about yourself as it’s made me feel writing it. High Expectations out now!!!! Link in bio 💗 Love all of you Mx

A post shared by M a b e l (@mabel) on

Canadian rapper Drake is new in at number four with his compilation album Care Package at the halfway stage of the chart week.

The new release is a collection of songs by the music star released between 2010 and 2016 that were previously unavailable to download or stream.

Sheeran looks set to retain the top spot for the fourth consecutive week with his collaborations album, while former chart-topper Lewis Capaldi is at number three with his debut LP Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The top five is rounded off by another new entry – Danish rock band Volbeat’s new record Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

The news of the albums in the running to end the week in the top five came after it was revealed on Sunday that Ariana Grande is likely to score her sixth UK number one single with Boyfriend.

The US singer is in position to take the top spot for her offering with Social House, having taken an early lead in sales following the song’s release on Friday.

