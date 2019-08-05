Dave and Little Simz star in moody first look at Netflix’s Top Boy revival

The third series of the east London crime drama will debut on the streaming giant in autumn.

Netflix has offered fans a first glimpse at Top Boy’s revived cast – including newcomers Dave and Little Simz.

The rappers join returning stars Kane “Kano” Robinson and Ashley Walters in the gritty east London drama, which returns for a third series with the help of rapper Drake.

A clutch of short, atmospheric videos introduce each character against a backdrop of pounding electronic music.

Little Simz and Shelley in Top Boy (Netflix)

Thiago Silva rapper Dave and up-and-comer Little Simz star as Modie and Shelley respectively.

Consisting of 10 episodes, the new series will see Dushane (Walters) return from exile to his home in London to reclaim his place in the drug market.

He teams up with Sully (Robinson), his partner and rival who is also returning to the same streets after leaving prison.

Kane “Kano” Robinson and Ashley Walters in Top Boy (Netflix)

Awaiting them is Jamie (Micheal Ward), a young and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

Canadian star Drake and Atlanta rapper Future serve as executive producers and music supervisors, in their first foray into television production.

Creator Ronan Bennett returns to pen the script.

Top Boy series three debuts on Netflix in autumn.

© Press Association 2019