Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s new series to air on Amazon Prime Video

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s new supernatural series Truth Seekers will air on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, it has been announced.

The eight-part horror comedy – which Pegg and Frost co-wrote and will star in – follows a team of paranormal investigators.

Amazon Prime Video will launch the show in more than 200 countries and territories.

Pegg said: “Nick and I are delighted that Truth Seekers has found a home with Amazon Prime Video.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special.

“These are truly exciting times for television and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen.”

The series is from Pegg, Frost and Miles Ketley’s UK based production company Stolen Picture.

Frost said everyone at Stolen Picture was “incredibly happy” to be making Truth Seekers with Amazon Prime Video.

“It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance,” he said.

“Amazon’s commitment and support of the show and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

The series follows paranormal investigators Gus and Dave who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Original Series, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Simon, Nick and the entire team at Stolen Picture to make what is set to be the next thrilling Amazon Original series for Prime Video made by leading British talent.

“I’m excited for audiences around the globe to see what they’re creating, and to meet the fantastic characters on this special, unique, and terrifying quest.”

© Press Association 2019