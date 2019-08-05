Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing joins Strictly: Mum can finally be proud of me

The reality TV star and businessman found fame in 2011 when he joined E4 series Made In Chelsea.

Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing has said he has finally become the son his mother always longed for as he joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The reality TV star, the 11th celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s series of the BBC One dancing show, said he has struggled to keep it a secret from her.

He told ITV’s Loose Women that he has known about his new TV job for about a month, adding: “I’m not very good at keeping secrets so that was quite tricky, especially from my mum.

“I couldn’t even tell my mum, and every single year she says ‘Are you doing the show?’ … So hey, surprise, Mum!

“She’s very excited. It’s one of those shows that not only do you get to learn a talent and things like that, but at last she’ll be proud of me.”

In a statement, he added: “I am beyond thrilled to be asked to be on Strictly, the only person potentially more thrilled is my mother. I have finally become the son she hoped for!”

Laing, 30, said he has got “a little bit of rhythm” and that he is excited to learn a new skill.

He also said he is not concerned about the so-called Strictly curse, and that his current partner, Sophie Habboo, is not too worried.

Laing joked: “I’m sure nobody wants to kiss me.”

Having studied theatre and performance at Leeds University, Laing rose to fame after joining E4’s structured reality programme in its second series.

Over the past seven years, Laing has become one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, making headlines for his romances with the likes of Louise Thompson, Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead.

The Oxford-born TV regular also appeared in the first series of Celebrity Hunted in 2017 alongside fellow Made In Chelsea cast member Spencer Matthews.

Last year he took part in the celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, although his attempt at a banana loaf cake was dubbed “the worst cake ever baked in the tent” by judge Paul Hollywood.

He is a regular face on TV and has appeared on shows such as Through The Keyhole, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

Apart from his TV endeavours, Laing hosts a podcast called Private Parts and in 2012 launched his gourmet sweets range, Candy Kittens.

He is the descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.

