Love Island’s Maura ‘very happy’ with Curtis after he says ‘future is unknown’

The couple have insisted they are in a good place, but are taking things slow.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has said that she is “very happy” with Curtis Pritchard after he said he does not know what his future holds in terms of relationships.

The couple, who came in fourth place in last week’s finale, are not an official item, and Maura has said that it is because they are keen not to define their romance just yet.

Maura told ITV’s This Morning: “We’re very happy and we’re taking things slow, you don’t have to put a label on anything.

“He makes me happy, I make him happy and that’s all that’s important.

'I'm not in love just yet, but I'm definitely getting the feels!' They say they're not officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet, so we ask @MauraHiggins how it's going with @CurtisPritchard… 💕 #LoveIsland https://t.co/x2BcqjzmPb — This Morning (@thismorning) August 5, 2019

“In the villa it’s very different, and now we’re out of the villa we just want to take things slow, go on dates – we’ve not had our first official date outside of the villa yet.

“We just want to do normal things and see where it goes. But I’m very happy with him.”

She added: “I’m not in love (with him) just yet, but I’m definitely getting the feels.”

Her comments came after Curtis told The Sun: “I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind.

“I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Earlier on Monday, when probed about his interview in the newspaper, Curtis told ITV’s Lorraine: “Basically, I’m happy with Maura. I’m happy with how things are going with Maura and I can see a future with Maura.

“We’ve both said the same thing sort of. That’s that really.

After making the headlines this morning, #LoveIsland's @CurtisPritchard clarifies his comments about his future with Maura: 'My head is clear on where we're going'.#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/tUavMkhbz9 — Lorraine (@lorraine) August 5, 2019

“Maura’s head is clear and my head is clear on where we’re going. But I think the future is an unwritten path sometimes and you don’t know. Like last year, would I have ever said I’d have been on Love Island? No, never.”

The Irish grid girl joined Curtis on Love Island: The Reunion on Sunday night, where they appeared to hint they had become intimate with each other after abstaining during their time on the programme.

The latest series of the popular ITV2 show was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who scooped the £50,000 prize.

