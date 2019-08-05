Lil Nas X living life to ‘its fullest potential’ after coming out as gay

5th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper said he struggled with ‘having to be a voice’ for gay men in the hip-hop world.

Lil Nas X sighting

Lil Nas X has said he is living life to “its fullest potential” after coming out as gay.

The US rapper, who shot to fame with his hit Old Town Road, went public with his sexuality at the end of June.

In a post on Twitter he told fans he wanted to be honest with them before the end of Pride Month, which marks the pro-LGBT Stonewall riots of 1969.

Speaking to GQ Hype, the 20-year-old Atlanta artist said that since then he had been approached by gay men in the hip hop community who said he was making strides for representation.

However, he admitted that he still struggled with “having to be a voice” in a rap landscape often associated with entrenched homophobia.

He told the magazine: “Live your life to its fullest potential and don’t really care too much about what other people think of you. I used to say that cliche, but I never really lived by it, until now.

“Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, ‘You’re making a way for us’.”

THANK U UK! i love u!! 🇬🇧🔥

Last week Old Town Road broke the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey’s One Sweet Day for most weeks at US number one.

The rapper accomplished the feat as the country-trap song spent its 17th week on top of the Hot 100 chart.

In the UK the track has spent 16 weeks in the top 10.

Read the full interview online via GQ Hype.

