Noel Gallagher: Liam’s Glastonbury set embarrassed me

The brothers’ war of words shows no sign of ending.

Noel Gallagher says he was “embarrassed” by his brother Liam’s set at Glastonbury.

The ex-Oasis frontman, 46, combined solo numbers with the band’s classics at this year’s festival.

But Noel, 52, told The Guardian: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life.

“He’s pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin.

Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

“And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son’s pyjamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice … if you can’t sing ’em, don’t play ’em!”

And he added: “I reckon if I put my two sons in a room – one’s nine, one’s 11 – they could probably muster up something better than that new single of his.”

Last month, Noel accused Liam of sending “threatening messages” via his teenage daughter Anais.

He posted a screenshot to Twitter appearing to show a text sent by Liam to the 19-year-old, in which the singer warns: “Tell your step mam to be very careful”.

In The Guardian, Noel also spoke about Brexit, saying: “I think it’s ridiculous that we’re leaving. None of us were even qualified to vote. You ask a guy above a chippy in Bradford if we should leave Europe. ‘Yeah!’ But I still think if there’s a second referendum, as a nation, we’ll never recover.”

And asked about gender fluidity, he replied: “What’s that? I know what gender I am – Mancunian.”

