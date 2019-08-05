Noel Gallagher: Liam’s Glastonbury set embarrassed me

5th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The brothers’ war of words shows no sign of ending.

Q Awards 2018 – London

Noel Gallagher says he was “embarrassed” by his brother Liam’s set at Glastonbury.

The ex-Oasis frontman, 46, combined solo numbers with the band’s classics at this year’s festival.

But Noel, 52, told The Guardian: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life.

“He’s pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin.

Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage
Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

“And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son’s pyjamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice … if you can’t sing ’em, don’t play ’em!”

And he added: “I reckon if I put my two sons in a room – one’s nine, one’s 11 – they could probably muster up something better than that new single of his.”

Last month, Noel accused Liam of sending “threatening messages” via his teenage daughter Anais.

He posted a screenshot to Twitter appearing to show a text sent by Liam to the 19-year-old, in which the singer warns: “Tell your step mam to be very careful”.

In The Guardian, Noel also spoke about Brexit, saying: “I think it’s ridiculous that we’re leaving. None of us were even qualified to vote. You ask a guy above a chippy in Bradford if we should leave Europe. ‘Yeah!’ But I still think if there’s a second referendum, as a nation, we’ll never recover.”

And asked about gender fluidity, he replied: “What’s that? I know what gender I am – Mancunian.”

© Press Association 2019

