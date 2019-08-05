Paul Chuckle remembers brother Barry on year anniversary of his death

The TV comedy duo found fame as the Chuckle Brothers.

Paul Chuckle has paid tribute to his brother Barry on the year anniversary of his death.

Veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, real name Barry Elliott, died at the age of 73.

He and Paul found fame as comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers performing in BBC comedy show ChuckleVision, which ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.

I can't believe its been a year already .. 5 August 2018 💔 pic.twitter.com/EjiWo8oBQK — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) August 5, 2019

Paul tweeted a black and white photograph of himself and Barry, writing alongside it: “I can’t believe its been a year already… August 5” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Barry was buried in their home town of Rotherham in a service which saw Chuckle Brothers fans line the streets to honour his memory.

The funeral took place at Rotherham’s New York Stadium, which is also the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and Paul were honorary life presidents.

I just thought I’d let you know that the Chuckle Brothers older Brother Jimmy Patton has sadly passed away. Jimmy was a… Posted by Chuckle Brothers Official on Friday, July 26, 2019

Paul suffered another loss at the end of July this year with the death of his older sibling Jimmy Patton.

Jimmy, who was in his late 80s and regularly appeared alongside his younger brothers in ChuckleVision, died peacefully at his home with his wife Amy by his side, Paul’s manager Phil Dale said.

