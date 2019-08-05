Leona Lewis describes wedding ‘full of love’ to Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis has described her wedding as a “beautiful day, full of love” after she tied the knot with Dennis Jauch.

The couple got married on July 27 at Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy, in front of 180 friends and family members, including Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman, who sang at the ceremony.

The former X Factor winner wore a full-length white gown by Israeli designer Mira Zwillinger before changing into a blush pink embellished tulle gown for dinner and a crystal jumpsuit for a party that continued until 7am and featured a drag queen and tattoo artist.

She told Hello magazine: “It was just the most beautiful day, full of love.

“It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.”

The ceremony was supposed to take place outside but it was moved inside at the last minute when a huge electrical storm took everyone by surprise.

Jauch, who is a German-born creative director, said he saw it as a sign from his father Lutz, who died three weeks before the wedding.

He said: “There couldn’t have been more of a sign. Dad made sure we all knew he was there.”

Lewis had invited X Factor boss Simon Cowell to the wedding but he was busy filming Britain’s Got Talent.

She said: “He really wanted to be there. Simon is a very good friend of mine, I love him.

“We’ve been hanging out a lot this year and he has always been so supportive. He’s such a good guy and he has his family now, which is beautiful to see.”

Cowell told the magazine: “I’m really thrilled for Leona and Dennis, Leona is such a great person and I wish them all the best for their journey ahead.”

