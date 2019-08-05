Rochelle Humes on body confidence as she bares all for Women’s Health magazine

The TV presenter said on social media that she turned down the cover five years ago.

Rochelle Humes has told how motherhood has bolstered her body confidence as she bares all on the cover of a health and wellness magazine.

The TV presenter, 30, and singer features on Women’s Health magazine’s September issue, also known as The Naked Issue.

Rochelle Humes has told Women’s Health she is more body confident now (pictures courtesy of Women’s Health UK/Ian Harrison)

She said: “I wasn’t as body confident as I am now. And I would have been worried about what people might think, like what are my motives for doing it?

“But I don’t really care about what people think anymore. And I’m so happy with my body, because now I know what it can do. I’m in a happy place, so why the hell not? Stretch marks and all, here I am.”

The mother-of-two is also an ambassador for Project Body Love, a campaign launched by Women’s Health UK and its publisher, Hearst, to change the way women feel and speak about their bodies.

She also told the publication she thinks it is good to challenge yourself by doing something that “frightens you”.

She said: “I brave-face it a lot. That’s always been my coping mechanism. I kid myself that it’s fine and then, all of a sudden, it is.

“It’s good to do something that frightens you, whether it’s running the marathon or taking a job that you feel under qualified for. Challenge yourself. You only get one life, and it’s short. Make the most of it. I’ve just not got time to worry about whether this outfit makes my bum look big or whatever.”

Announcing the news on social media at the weekend she said she had been offered the naked issue cover five years ago but had turned it down.

She told her more than one million Instagram followers: “This is a love letter to my younger self, my older self, my two girls who are going to battle with their idea of perfect, my mum, my sisters, my aunties and every woman who looks in the mirror and doesn’t love what they see.

“This one’s for you, be a bit kinder on yourself, don’t compare your self to others, your body is your story and I’m damn sure you should be proud of it”.

She thanked the magazine “for asking me again, not taking no for an answer and not retouching me”.

Humes and husband Marvin celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary at the end of July.

She was previously part of girl band The Saturdays, while he was a former member of boy band JLS.

The September issue of Women’s Health UK magazine feauturing Rochelle on the cover (pictures courtesy of Women’s Health UK/Ian Harrison)

They married at Blenheim Palace in 2012 and have two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine.

The September issue of Women’s Health UK, featuring Rochelle Humes, is on sale from August 6.

