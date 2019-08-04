Molly-Mae Hague ‘shocked’ after Anton Danyluk unfollows her

Molly-Mae said there was ‘no bad blood’ between the pair.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has said she was “shocked” to hear that fellow contestant Anton Danyluk had unfollowed her on social media.

It was reported that Anton stopped following Molly-Mae when they left the villa, and the show’s host Caroline Flack quizzed them about it during Sunday’s reunion show on ITV2.

Anton said that although Molly-Mae was “a cracking girl” the pair had never been friends and “never ever had chats”.

Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

However, Molly-Mae said she had not thought that they were not friends and was surprised by what had happened.

Explaining that it was his team who had followed Molly-Mae in the first place, Anton said: “I never chose to follow Molly.”

Later, Molly-Mae said it had “not bothered” her but that she was surprised.

She said there was “no bad blood”.

Molly-Mae also told Flack how she was sure she had found “the one” in Tommy Fury.

The pair have spent some time apart since leaving the villa and she said it had been “horrible”.

But she said being away from the boxer had made her confident he was her Mr Right.

“That time apart did make us realise this is so real,” she said.

Fury said that after spending so much time together in the villa it was “not nice at all” not waking up with Molly-Mae.

