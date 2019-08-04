Amy and Curtis back together on Love Island reunion show

4th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Amy said she left the villa so Curtis and Maura could be happy.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard said there were no hard feelings between them as they appeared on the Love Island reunion show alongside Curtis’s new flame Maura Higgins.

Amy and Curtis were a couple from early in the ITV2 series but split when Curtis had his head turned by Maura, which left Amy devastated and led to her leaving the villa.

The trio were reunited on the programme on Sunday, where dancer Curtis said although his break-up with Amy had been “a hard time”, he hoped they could be friends.

He said he thought the couple would have broken up with or without the Casa Amor twist as their relationship “wasn’t 100% right”.

Amy said she had always maintained that if Curtis and Maura were happy, she would be happy.

“That’s why I left, so you could be happy,” she said.

The former flight attendant said she was in tears watching back the scenes where she had confronted Curtis – but said she also realised she was “quite dramatic”.

Maura said although things might be “a bit awkward” between the trio, they were on good terms.

“The past is the past at the end of the day,” she said.

© Press Association 2019

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Amber and Greg scoop nearly half the total vote during Love Island final
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Who is Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma, Viscountess Weymouth?

Camila Cabello says young girls are growing up in 'airbrushed world'

Love Island contestants back together for reunion show

