Rihanna condemns Donald Trump after US shootings

The singer offered her ‘prayers and deepest condolences’ to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Rihanna has hit out at Donald Trump after this weekend’s mass shootings in America.

Twenty-nine people were killed in separate incidents in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, and dozens more were injured.

The US president posted a message on Twitter after the shooting in Texas, saying that it was “not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice”, adding: “I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act.”

However, Rihanna was apparently unimpressed with Mr Trump’s description and delivered a scathing response on social media.

“Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead.

“This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!

“Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!!”

“My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio!” she added.

“I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

The two shootings took place in the space of 24 hours.

Nine people were killed and at least 16 injured on Ohio, and 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in the attack at a shopping centre in Texas.

Many celebrities have spoken out about gun control in the wake of the attacks.

Singer Lizzo said it was a “close call” for her family after the shooting in Ohio.

Just got off the phone w/ fam in Dayton… it was a close call for them but that’s not the case for 9 other families between this & the terrorist attack in El Paso & recent other shootings I feel completely helpless.. make noise & bring awareness.. vote.. don’t normalize this — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 4, 2019

She tweeted: “Just got off the phone w/ fam in Dayton… it was a close call for them but that’s not the case for 9 other families between this & the terrorist attack in El Paso & recent other shootings.

“I feel completely helpless.. make noise & bring awareness.. vote.. don’t normalize this.”

Actress Julianne Moore shared a photograph of women hugging each other outside the Texas shopping centre and wrote: “TAKE ACTION: The House of Representatives passed a bill to require background checks on all gun sales. Now, the Senate must act.

“In honor of El Paso, text CHECKS to 644-33 to be connected with your Senators and tell them to act on background checks.”

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford wrote on Twitter: “3000 died on 9/11. Over 10 times that many Americans die EVERY YEAR from gun violence.

“The NRA/GOP think the blood of 40,000 innocent souls is the price of freedom.

3000 died on 9/11. Over 10 times that many Americans die EVERY YEAR from gun violence. The NRA/GOP think the blood of 40,000 innocent souls is the price of freedom. Universal background checks are too high a price to pay. It is a perverse culture of death perpetrated for profit. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) August 3, 2019

“Universal background checks are too high a price to pay. It is a perverse culture of death perpetrated for profit.”

The Wire star Wendell Pierce, who has recently been living in London while he appears in a production of Death Of A Salesman, wrote: “I have lived in Bogata, Colombia; Montreal, Canada; Marrakesh, Morocco; and London England for most of the last 3 years.

I have lived in Bogatá, Colombia; Montreal, Canada; Marrakesh, Morocco; and London England for most of the last 3 years. What has become clear to me is mass murders are culturally an American thing. We are a violent society. More murder in 2 weeks home than in all 3 years abroad. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 4, 2019

“What has become clear to me is mass murders are culturally an American thing. We are a violent society. More murder in 2 weeks home than in all 3 years abroad.”

© Press Association 2019