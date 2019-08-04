Antonio Banderas: Heart attack was turning point psychologically

4th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actor had a health scare in 2017.

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas has said having a heart attack was a “turning point” in his life.

The Mask Of Zorro star, 58, suffered a heart attack in 2017 and said it has changed his approach to his career.

He told The Sunday Times’ Culture magazine: “It was a turning point, psychologically.

“And the tendency you have as a human, after a cardiac event, is to show yourself in a perfect state.

Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas starred in The Mask Of Zorro (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“You want to do even more.

“You go, ‘I can do a good job!’ 

“And so I chose to do more interesting movies.”

Banderas also talked about the nature of fame in the wide-raging interview, saying the challenge for anyone famous “is just to recoup the normality of everyday life”.

“If you’ve made yourself a castle, your contact with reality vanishes,” he said.

“It’s dangerous. Because you start thinking you are special, but you’re not.

“You connect to people artistically, but that doesn’t make you special. You can go cuckoo.”

© Press Association 2019

