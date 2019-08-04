Ariana Grande on course for sixth UK number one with Boyfriend

Her collaboration with Social House is tipped to take the top spot.

Ariana Grande is on course for her sixth UK number one single with Boyfriend.

The singer is in position to take the top spot for her offering with Social House, having taken an early lead in sales following the song’s release on Friday, according to the Official Charts Company.

If Grande enters the chart in prime position, she would push Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello down to second place with their single Senorita, while Ed Sheeran and Khalid will slide to three with Beautiful People.

I Don’t Care, Sheeran’s single with Justin Bieber, is poised to slide to four while AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove will dip to fifth place.

Sam Smith is on course to score his 11th top 10 hit as his single How Do You Sleep? is currently up one place in 10th position.

The Official Chart: First Look is broadcast on BBC Radio 1 between 6pm and 7pm, offering a first glance of the top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

© Press Association 2019