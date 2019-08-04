Myleene Klass announces birth of third child

4th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

She shared a photo of the hand of her baby boy.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London

Myleene Klass has announced the birth of her third child.

The classical pianist, 41, revealed her son was born on August 1, shortly after she posted a naked photograph showing off her baby bump.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the baby’s hand wrapped round her finger and captioned it with the date of his arrival, writing: “01.08.19,” adding a blue heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

01.08.19 💙

A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on

She revealed she was pregnant in February and in July she shared the gender of the baby as she posted photographs on social media of her blue-themed baby shower alongside the hashtag #itsaboy.

On Thursday Klass shared a nude black and white photograph of herself on Instagram, joking that she was still pregnant.

She wrote: “Will never get over or take for granted the miracle of growing and carrying a child. Mamas, you are all so incredible. Our bodies are incredible! (and yes, I’m STILL pregnant!)”.

Klass has two daughters – Ava and Hero – from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn, and is dating PR boss Simon Motson.

© Press Association 2019

