Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes spoof Big in This Morning promo

4th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The pair played the This Morning theme tune on a giant piano.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

This Morning’s Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes danced on a giant piano as they spoofed Tom Hanks’s movie Big for their new summer promo.

The presenters used their feet to play the theme tune of the ITV programme in the promo, which will be seen from Monday.

Images show the pair laughing as they dance up and down the huge keys like Hanks did in the 1988 cult film.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford present This Morning (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)

The promo is entitled “Hit the right note with Eamonn and Ruth this summer”.

Watch Langsford and Holmes on This Morning, summer weekdays from 10.30am on ITV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert
7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta
Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta

CBBC star Karim Zeroual joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
14 wild and wonderful garden days out to explore this summer

14 wild and wonderful garden days out to explore this summer
Love Island contestants back together for reunion show

Love Island contestants back together for reunion show
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING