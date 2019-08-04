Love Island winner Amber Gill celebrates 22nd birthday with Greg O’Shea

4th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The couple enjoyed a night out ahead of the cast reunion.

Love Island 2019

Love Island winner Amber Gill has celebrated her 22nd birthday with partner Greg O’Shea and co-star Yewande Biala.

The reality TV star shared videos from her night out at London restaurant STK, where she was serenaded as she was presented with a cake adorned with candles.

Greg, with whom she won the ITV2 show, shared videos from the celebrations, featuring Amber’s mother Vanessa Waugh and Yewande, who was axed from the show after three weeks.

(Instagram)
(Instagram)

The revelry continued back in the couple’s hotel, where Amber collapsed in giggles on the bed wearing a pink inflatable crown.

Both Greg and Yewande can be heard singing Happy Birthday to her as Amber covers her face with her hands.

(Instagram)

The night out comes ahead of the Love Island reunion, which will see the whole cast of the ITV2 show come back together.

It will air on ITV2 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta

CBBC star Karim Zeroual joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up
CBBC star Karim Zeroual joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

14 wild and wonderful garden days out to explore this summer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far
Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far

Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta