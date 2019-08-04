Jameela Jamil cried her eyes out as she wrapped on The Good Place

Jameela Jamil has said starring in The Good Place has been “the most extraordinary experience” of her life.

The British actress shared photographs of her crying as she wrapped her final scene as spoiled socialite Tahani Al-Jamil on the sitcom, which also stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson.

She wrote on Twitter: “Me as I said goodbye to Tahani forever, as I series wrapped on @nbcthegoodplace, the most extraordinary experience of my life.”

Jamil thanked series creator Mike Schur, who also created Parks And Recreation, adding: “Thanks for being the forking best @KenTremendous I owe you a kidney.”

She shared the same photos on Instagram, in which she is being hugged by her boyfriend, the musician James Blake.

Jamil wrote: “I BALLED MY F****** EYES OUT as they called out ‘that’s a series wrap on Tahani…’ and Mike walked towards me in what felt like slow motion, and my heart felt like it was going to burst because I love him so much, and I love this show, and I can’t believe how much it changed my life, and helped my activism and allowed me to do and see things I could never have imagined.

“Gah. What a mess I will be for a while. Big ups to my boyfriend for staying at work with me til 2am to be there for that moment.”

Schur announced in June that the show would end with the upcoming fourth series, which streams on Netflix and airs on E4 in the UK.

