Camila Cabello says young girls are growing up in ‘airbrushed world’

The singer said fake is becoming the new normal.

Camila Cabello has condemned body shamers as she said young girls are growing up in an “airbrushed world” that is not real.

The Senorita singer said she had been avoiding social media but stumbled across rude comments when she was searching for a photo to celebrate the second anniversary of her hit Havana.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of ‘people body shaming me’.

(Instagram)

“Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f****** rock, or all muscle, for that matter.

“But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media

“They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL.

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bullshit today!!! Not today satan. And I hope you don’t either.”

