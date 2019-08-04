Love Island contestants back together for reunion show

The ITV2 series ended on Monday night and the contestants will catch up during the reunion show.

This year’s Love Island contestants will be brought back together for the first time since the series ended for the special reunion show.

Winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will join runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague and others for the one-off programme to be hosted by Caroline Flack tonight.

The top four couples – including Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, as well as Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard – arrived back in the UK on Wednesday.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will be on the reunion show (PA)

They were greeted at Stansted Airport by family and friends and throngs of fans who came to show their support.

Voting results for this year’s ITV2 series showed that winners Amber and Greg earned 48.8% of the public vote in the live final.

Runners-up Tommy and Molly-Mae, who were the early favourites to win the series, earned only 25.6% of the vote.

The couple had not yet posted on social media since returning to the UK, sparking unfounded speculation among fans that they may have parted ways.

But in pictures released ahead of the reunion show the couple look happy and loved-up.

Irish grid girl Maura has already landed her next big gig in the form of a presenting job on This Morning.

She will host her own phone-in on the ITV daytime show and will be providing viewers with advice.

Love Island: The Reunion airs on ITV2 at 9pm

