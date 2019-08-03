Gisele Bundchen thanks Tom Brady for being the ‘avocado to her toast’

The model shared some family pictures as she wished her American football player husband happy birthday.

Gisele Bundchen has thanked her husband Tom Brady for being the family “rock” as she wished him a happy birthday.

The model and American sports star Brady, who is turning 42, were married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in 2009.

Model Bundchen shared a selection of photographs of Instagram.

She captioned the pictures, writing: “Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you!”.

The quarterback replied to her post, writing in the comments: “Te amo mamai. I am the lucky one!!!! I love my family”.

His American football team, the New England Patriots, also shared a birthday message for him on their official Twitter account

His Patriots teammate Julian Edelman shared a birthday video montage on Instagram for Brady, set to Shania Twain’s You’re Still The One.

Brady and Bundchen have a son and a daughter and Brady also has a son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

