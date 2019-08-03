Rochelle Humes bares all for Women’s Health magazine cover

The TV presenter and singer said she had decided to say yes because she finally accepts everything about her body.

Rochelle Humes has appeared naked on the cover of a glossy magazine saying it is a “love letter” to her younger self.

The TV presenter and singer, 30, features as the cover star for the September edition of Women’s Health UK magazine, also dubbed The Naked Issue.

She announced the news and explained her decision to do the cover on social media, telling her 1.5 million Instagram followers she had been asked five years ago to do the naked cover but had turned it down.

Posting a message alongside the magazine cover, she explained: “When @womenshealthuk first asked me 5 years ago would I do ‘The Naked Issue’ it was a resounding NO, and it was a NO forever.

“I used to have nightmares about leaving the house with no clothes on 😂 Well a lot can happen in 5 years and life comes at you pretty fast. I’m a mother of two little women now, I’m 30 years old and it finally happened, I accepted myself, and my body, my hair, my scars, and my bumps and my bits on one side that doesnt look the same as the other and I bit the bullet.

“Here I am supporting @womenshealthuk#PROJECTBODYLOVE. This is a love letter to my younger self, my older self, my two girls who are going to battle with their idea of perfect, my mum, my sisters, my aunties and every woman who looks in the mirror and doesn’t love what they see.

“This ones for you, be a bit kinder on yourself, don’t compare your self to others, your body is your story and I’m damn sure you should be proud of it.

“Thank you @womenshealthuk for asking me again, not taking no for an answer and not retouching me ♥️ #PROJECTBODYLOVE”.

The magazine posted a photograph of Humes from the shoot on Instagram, writing: “Stretch marks, tan lines… the naked female body comes in many beautiful forms”.

“The secret’s out! Our September cover star and straight into the Naked issue hall of fame is @rochellehumes 💛 a woman who freely admits she’s only come to accept herself later in life”.

Rochelle and husband Marvin have celebrated seven years of marriage (PA)

At the end of July she and husband Marvin celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

The couple, who have two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine, married at Blenheim Palace in 2012.

Humes was previously part of girl group The Saturdays while husband Marvin was a member of boy band JLS.

Other celebrities who have appeared on the magazine’s naked issue cover include Jenna Dewan and Glee star Lea Michele.

The September issue of Women’s Health is on sale from August 6

© Press Association 2019