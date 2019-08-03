Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta

Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta3rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News
He posted a photo of the pair together.
Robbie Williams has shared his excitement at meeting his “lifelong hero” John Travolta.
The singer shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together with their arms around each other.
He wrote: “Just casually meeting my lifelong hero and a big reason I do what I do x @johntravolta.”
In the picture Williams is shirtless underneath a black pinstriped jacket with butterflies on the lapels.
Meanwhile the Grease actor can be seen sporting a shaved head and wearing a white shirt and trousers with a pale blue jacket.
Travolta recently appeared in the music video for Pitbull’s latest single 3 To Tango, while Williams recently performed at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.
