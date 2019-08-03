Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta

He posted a photo of the pair together.

Robbie Williams has shared his excitement at meeting his “lifelong hero” John Travolta.

The singer shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together with their arms around each other.

He wrote: “Just casually meeting my lifelong hero and a big reason I do what I do x @johntravolta.”

In the picture Williams is shirtless underneath a black pinstriped jacket with butterflies on the lapels.

Meanwhile the Grease actor can be seen sporting a shaved head and wearing a white shirt and trousers with a pale blue jacket.

Travolta recently appeared in the music video for Pitbull’s latest single 3 To Tango, while Williams recently performed at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.

