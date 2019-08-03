Robbie Williams shares excitement at meeting ‘lifelong hero’ John Travolta

3rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He posted a photo of the pair together.

Robbie Williams and LMA conference

Robbie Williams has shared his excitement at meeting his “lifelong hero” John Travolta.

The singer shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together with their arms around each other.

He wrote: “Just casually meeting my lifelong hero and a big reason I do what I do x @johntravolta.”

In the picture Williams is shirtless underneath a black pinstriped jacket with butterflies on the lapels.

Meanwhile the Grease actor can be seen sporting a shaved head and wearing a white shirt and trousers with a pale blue jacket.

Travolta recently appeared in the music video for Pitbull’s latest single 3 To Tango, while Williams recently performed at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Buffy star Eliza Dushku and husband welcome baby son

Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario to star in Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse
Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario to star in Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse

Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars
Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Meet the influencer-approved Danish ‘It’ bag brand

Meet the influencer-approved Danish ‘It’ bag brand
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
This is why you should be wearing fragrance on your hair, not just your skin, according to experts

This is why you should be wearing fragrance on your hair, not just your skin, according to experts
This is why you should be wearing fragrance on your hair, not just your skin, according to experts

Buffy star Eliza Dushku and husband welcome baby son