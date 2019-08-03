Who is Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual?

The CBBC star is the latest contestant to join the show.

Best known for his regular spot on the CBBC HQ presenting team, Karim Zeroual started his television career as an actor.

The latest addition to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, he starred as Sadiq in The Sparticle Mystery, which ran for three series between 2011 and 2015 and has had more than two million hits on BBC iPlayer to date.

He has also appeared in EastEnders, Blue Peter, Top Class and Saturday Mash-Up.

Guess who's back for #Supermovers Brain Boosters Take 2? @cbbc_hacker and @kayzer_1 are set to get your KS1 tenses and punctuation lessons moving! Coming to classrooms near you in September@PLCommunities pic.twitter.com/8hRveH5Pbe — BBC Teach (@BBC_Teach) July 12, 2018

He also had a role as a thief in the 2014 series Da Vinci’s Demons.

He attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School and has played Simba in the West End production of The Lion King and appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium.

Zeroual is also a DJ and is currently filming a new travel and sport documentary for CBBC called A Week To Beat The World, in which he takes three British children to countries including Guatemala, Brazil and Japan to play national sports and see if they can beat the locals at their own game.

