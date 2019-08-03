Who is Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual?

3rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The CBBC star is the latest contestant to join the show.

Karim Zeroual

Best known for his regular spot on the CBBC HQ presenting team, Karim Zeroual started his television career as an actor.

The latest addition to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, he starred as Sadiq in The Sparticle Mystery, which ran for three series between 2011 and 2015 and has had more than two million hits on BBC iPlayer to date.

He has also appeared in EastEnders, Blue Peter, Top Class and Saturday Mash-Up.

He also had a role as a thief in the 2014 series Da Vinci’s Demons.

He attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School and has played Simba in the West End production of The Lion King and appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium.

Zeroual is also a DJ and is currently filming a new travel and sport documentary for CBBC called A Week To Beat The World, in which he takes three British children to countries including Guatemala, Brazil and Japan to play national sports and see if they can beat the locals at their own game.

© Press Association 2019

