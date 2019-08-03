ASAP Rocky back in US amid Swedish assault case

3rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper has been accused of beating a 19-year-old outside a fast food restaurant in Stockholm.

Sweden-Rapper

Rapper ASAP Rocky is back in the United States as the verdict in a Swedish assault case against him and two other Americans looms.

Local TV stations reported that the American artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night.

A private jet carrying the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, left Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday.

Sweden US Rapper
The rapper leaves the district court in Stockholm (Fredrik Persson/AP)

The Stockholm district court released ASAP Rocky, David Rispers Jr and Bladimir Corniel until August 14, when a verdict is expected.

They are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast food restaurant in Stockholm.

The rapper pleaded not guilty, saying he acted in self-defence. He had been jailed since his July 3 arrest.

