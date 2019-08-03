Chuffed Kylie Minogue wheels out Loco-Motion on miniature railway

3rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The pop sensation visited a miniature railway ahead of a gig in Scarborough.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5

Kylie Minogue spread some locomotion joy as she gave an impromptu performance on a train in Scarborough.

The pop sensation burst into a rendition of her aptly-named hit The Loco-Motion as she visited the town’s historic North Bay Railway.

🚂 toot toot ahhh beep beep 😂🥰🤪

Posted by Kylie Minogue on Friday, August 2, 2019

Video shared by the singer showed her and her backing dancers leaping out of the miniature railway as it pulled into the station.

Minogue was in Scarborough to perform a sell-out gig at the Open Air Theatre on Thursday night.

She later said on Twitter: “Scarborough, you made my first visit unforgettable!”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Martin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police drama

Katy Perry and others ordered to pay 2.78 million dollars for copying song
Katy Perry and others ordered to pay 2.78 million dollars for copying song

ASAP Rocky freed from jail ahead of expected verdict announcement
ASAP Rocky freed from jail ahead of expected verdict announcement

5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role

‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role
‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role

Martin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police drama