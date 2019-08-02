Phil Mitchell fights for life after possible brain damage in EastEnders attack

2nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Stacey Fowler fled Albert Square after striking the fan favourite over the head with a wrench.

EastEnders

Phil Mitchell was fighting for his life after suffering potentially life-changing brain damage in Friday night’s episode of EastEnders.

Doctors placed the soap stalwart (Steve McFadden) in a medically induced coma after he was left for dead by Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner), who fled Albert Square in a black cab.

She struck Mitchell over the head with a wrench in Tuesday night’s episode.

Mitchell’s son Ben (Max Bowden) discovered him bleeding on the pavement but left him for dead because he had recently been written out of his father’s will.

As the Mitchell family waited anxiously in the hospital waiting room, a doctor arrived to deliver the news.

He told them that although an operation to relieve the pressure on Mitchell’s brain had been successful it was not clear if he had suffered brain damage.

They would only find out by waking him from the coma.

Matters worsened when the police launched an investigation into the attack, with DCI Morgan wanting to speak to innocent Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

All the while Ben remained outside of suspicion.

At the same time, Fowler and her husband Martin made an escape from the square in the back of a black cab.

Fowler claimed she was taking the kids away to look after her addict brother Sean in hospital.

But Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), the father of her son Arthur, told her that he would not let their child be around an addict.

In emotional scenes she waved to Arthur as she left her son behind to flee the square and her violent crime.

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive
5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive

‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role
‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role

Love Island’s Curtis introduces Maura to his Strictly star brother AJ

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Buffy star Eliza Dushku and husband welcome baby son

Buffy star Eliza Dushku and husband welcome baby son
What children should be learning about saving the planet

What children should be learning about saving the planet
What children should be learning about saving the planet

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre