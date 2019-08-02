Police probe report of Dog The Bounty Hunter firm burglary

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman tweeted that there is a ‘large cash reward’ for any information about who is responsible.

Police are investigating a reported burglary of a Colorado business owned by Dog The Bounty Hunter reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman.

A passer-by in the Denver suburb of Edgewater discovered a broken glass door at a business that stocks merchandise that is sold online.

Police Corporal Bob Brink said officers boarded the door after they could not reach anyone affiliated with the business, called Free As A Bird Bail Bond.

Someone with the firm reported that merchandise and personal items had been stolen, Mr Brink said. As of Friday, police did not have a list of what is missing, and the investigation is still in its early stages, Mr Brink said.

The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! https://t.co/TEUKHjOkvH — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 2, 2019

Chapman tweeted that there is a “large cash reward” for any information about who is responsible.

The business is not open to the public.

Chapman’s late wife and co-star, Beth Chapman, died in June aged 51 in Hawaii. She had battled cancer for about two years. Funeral services were held on July 13 in her home state of Colorado.

The Chapmans starred in the show for eight seasons until it was cancelled in 2012. It followed the couple as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants.

They later starred in Country Music Television’s Dog & Beth: On The Hunt. A new series featuring the couple called Dog’s Most Wanted, is in production and is set to premiere in the US on September 4.

