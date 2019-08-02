Ed Sheeran continues chart dominance with collaborations album

2nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The singer’s new album is at number one for a third week in a row.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 – London

Ed Sheeran has extended his reign at the top of the album charts.

His record No.6 Collaborations Project, which features collaborations with musicians including Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Chance The Rapper, has held on to the top spot for the third week in a row, according to the Official Charts Company.

Notching up 41,000 chart sales, made up of 19,000 physical and download sales and 22,000 streaming equivalent sales, his offering finishes the week with almost three times as many chart sales as its closest competitor, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which stays in second place.

Kaiser Chiefs claim the week’s highest new entry at number three with Duck, the band’s seventh top 10 record, while Billie Eilish holds steady at four with When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?

The Greatest Showman’s cast recording re-enters the top five, climbing up a place from six.

On the singles charts, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hold on to the top spot with Senorita, which racked up 62,000 chart sales this week, made up of 6.9 million streams and 9,000 downloads.

Sheeran holds steady in the third and second spots, with Beautiful People ft Khalid at two and I Don’t Care ft Justin Bieber at three.

London hip hop artist AJ Tracey moves up three places to number four with his breakout hit Ladbroke Grove, while Eilish’s Bad Guy stays at number five.

© Press Association 2019

